A chilly start for Wednesday but things will warm up considerably around Fredericksburg.
The annotated satellite image shows a couple of interesting features this – Wednesday – morning. Fog is evident in the deeper valleys of West Virginia while cloud plumes show up over the Delaware River and the lower Chesapeake Bay. These plumes occur when northwest winds blow cool dry air parallel to those warm bodies of water. Eventually the dry air picks up enough moisture to form a cloud plume that extends out over the Atlantic.
The cool Canadian air that invaded the area following the last cold front dropped temperatures to 42, 40, and 43 degrees respectively at Shannon airport, Stafford Regional airport, and the University of Mary Washington this morning. Given yesterday’s highs in the low 60s it has been much cooler than mid-May daily averages of 76 degree highs and 52 degree lows. However warmer conditions are rapidly moving back into Fredericksburg.
High pressure is now overhead the Mid-Atlantic, calming the winds and providing bright sunshine to warm up the region. This afternoon Fredericksburg area thermometers will bump up into the mid-70s amid light northwesterly breezes and very comfortable dew point (i.e. humidity) levels. Some clouds will build back in this afternoon but the sun will still peek through to maintain at least partly sunny skies.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies. Thursday morning may feature some scattered showers as an upper level short wave passes by to the north, brushing a weak cold front nearby Fredericksburg. By the lunch hour clouds will diminish and tomorrow afternoon will turn mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend will bring afternoon temperatures back into the 80s but with a few chances of showers and perhaps thunderstorms. Friday’s blogpost will take a closer look at the details.