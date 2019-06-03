The work week will begin with refreshing conditions around Fredericksburg.
The strong cold front that brought severe storms across northern Virginia Sunday afternoon has pushed well south of the area this Monday morning. Behind it, cool dry Canadian air is rolling into Fredericksburg on the wings of northwesterly winds. Sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-70s will bring back thoughts of spring weather as compared to our recent bout with the 90s and icky humidity levels.
Given clear skies and calming winds tonight, temperatures will nosedive, bottoming out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees by dawn Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be another “Chamber of Commerce” day in the region with continued clear skies and afternoon thermometer readings in the upper 70s as the Canadian air hangs on for a little bit longer. But Tuesday afternoon, the winds will swap around from the southwest and begin the laborious process of pumping warmer and more humid air northward.
Showers and storms then look to make their return to Fredericksburg by midweek with Wednesday possibly featuring more severe weather. The ‘Burg and vicinity could do without the wild stuff, but more rain would be helpful locally. The graphic shows that abnormally dry conditions are creeping back into Virginia after a long bout with too much rain in 2018. Typically summer is a dry period so some more rain soon would be welcome.
Happy Monday!