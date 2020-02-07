A break in the rain will give way to a cooler and very windy Friday in Fredericksburg.
The cold air damming wedge that kept Thursday cool and cloudy finally broke down overnight and warm moist air invaded the Fredericksburg area. But as I write this Friday morning, a cold front is pushing a line of showers and even thunderstorms across Virginia. A brief burst of heavy rain with perhaps some thunder and even sporadic small hail will be possible across the region, with the rain exiting King George county by 10:00 a.m.
Behind the boundary, strong westerly winds will kick up blowing steadily at 15-20 mph but gusting up close to 40 mph. Given the wet soils from the past couple days of rain, this could bring down some trees which could also bring down power lines. The other factor to consider is that Fredericksburg’s temperatures will nosedive all day from the early morning 60s (F) to around 50 degrees at noon. By sunset, area thermometers will be down to the low 40s. Layered clothing may be the trick today, especially given the gusty winds.
Speaking of the rain, the higher totals managed to miss Fredericksburg both to the north and the south. The graphic indicates the Rappahannock River at the City Dock won’t even rise to the Action stage, much less the Flood stage. That’s good news compared to what could have occurred.
Skies will clear later this morning as well, becoming at least partly sunny. Tonight mostly clear skies plus the continued cold air advance into the area will combine to drop temperatures into the upper 20s. Saturday looks to be a more typical February day for Fredericksburg and vicinity with afternoon highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies and much lighter winds.
Clouds will return Saturday night as an upper level short wave trough swings through the Mid-Atlantic region. Fredericksburg and vicinity will remain dry but areas closer to the Blue Ridge mountains could see some snow showers. Sunday will dawn with temperatures again bottoming out in the upper 20s but plentiful sunshine coupled with light southerly winds will boost afternoon temperatures into the low 50s for a pleasant second half of the weekend.
Happy Friday!
