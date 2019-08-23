The heat will be dialed down for the next several days in Fredericksburg.
Folks that were beginning to think the 90s would never leave town are in luck. A cold front will keep clouds and showers around the Fredericksburg area today (Friday) as temperatures top out only in the upper 70s. The surface front has already sagged south of the ‘Burg leaving behind northerly winds. But as is typical for these late summer boundaries, the “dew point front” - marking the leading edge of drier air - is lagging behind, still hung up over the DC metro area.
The result for Fredericksburg and vicinity will be a cloudy and showery day, but under still sticky conditions. Given the clash of air masses the southern fringes of Spotsylvania and Caroline counties are also under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather this afternoon. A Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) covers the Richmond and Tidewater areas so folks traveling that direction later today should be aware of the potential for severe weather.
The drier air will finally work its way into Fredericksburg tonight. The weekend will then feature splendid late August weather for Fredericksburg. Area thermometers look to top out only in the low 80s and then dip to overnight lows in the low 60s. Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny both days with northerly breezes keeping the outdoors feeling very comfortable. High pressure traversing northern New England will keep the heat and humidity at bay into early next week.
The graphic shows the main fly in the ointment for the near future. The National Hurricane Center gives a disturbance near the tip of Florida a 70% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next five days. If it grows strong enough to be named, this would become “Dorian”. Regardless of whether it strengthens to that level, folks traveling to East Coast beaches this weekend into early next week will likely deal with showers, storms, and rough surf conditions.
Happy Friday!!