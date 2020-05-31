A change in weather will go with a change in seasons for Fredericksburg.
The pattern change which looks to have finally dialed down the Mid-Atlantic’s overactive precipitation spigot has arrived just in time for a switch in seasons. Historically the three months from June through August represent the warmest period of the year so the weather community has defined them as meteorological summer (vs. astronomical summer which arrives with the solstice on June 20th.) In Fredericksburg June begins with average high temperatures of 80 degrees (F). That average climbs to 88 degrees by month’s end.
Today – Sunday – finishes the month of May on a cooler than average note as a refreshing Canadian air mass has taken charge over the eastern half of the nation (see graphic). Temperatures around Fredericksburg today will rise from morning lows near 60 degrees to afternoon maxima in the mid-70s. Dew points have dropped from the muggy 70s on Friday to the mid-40s this morning, a much more comfortable humidity level. Coupled with northerly breezes and sunny skies today will feel like most of May should have.
Overnight clear skies and low humidity will allow area thermometers to drop near the 50 degree level by dawn, with some cooler spots actually sinking to the upper 40s(!). After that somewhat chilly start to June Monday’s temperatures will rebound to the upper 70s under more sunny skies. Then by Tuesday the high pressure which brought this delightful weather will drift off the coast and allow warmer air to return via southerly winds.
Temperatures will continue to warm as the week progresses with highs in the 90s being a good bet by Wednesday. Summer-like conditions will take up residence in Fredericksburg just as June 2020 gets established. So throw open the windows today and tomorrow and then prepare for heat and humidity to make a grand entrance later this week.
