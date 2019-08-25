The last full weekend of August brought a taste of autumn to Fredericksburg.
A nice break from the heat has dominated the weekend’s weather in the Fredericksburg vicinity. Temperatures Saturday barely touched 80 degrees at both Shannon and Stafford Regional Airports. After a torrid period in the mid- to upper 90s the cooler weather makes it easier on people, pets, air conditioning bills, and anything else that the heat affects.
The pleasant temperatures continue today – Sunday – into Monday thanks to a late summer manifestation of the cold air damming wedge. High pressure centered over New England is driving cool air southward along the eastern slopes of the Appalachians. Temperatures this afternoon will once again top out near 80 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. However during the late afternoon hours a low cloud deck will creep in from off the Atlantic, another gift of “Da Wedge”.
Those clouds will hang around Fredericksburg most of Monday and Tuesday as well, providing chances of light rain or drizzle both days. Precipitation totals won’t amount to much and temperatures will continue to top out near 80 degrees both days. By Wednesday a short wave trough accompanied by a surface cold front will begin the process of nudging “Da Wedge” out of the region.
Meanwhile the tropics are getting busy per the graphic. A disturbance in the western Atlantic developed more quickly than the one near the East Coast and now Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to become a hurricane in the Caribbean over the next several days. Meanwhile the disturbance near the East Coast could soon be dubbed “Erin” but its center is expected to remain well away from land.
That brings up a point about hurricane forecasts that needs to be hammered home. The five day expanding cone published by the National Hurricane Center and used by the media does NOT – repeat NOT – contain the entire storm. It only shows the area in which the storm’s center is forecast to be roughly 70% of the time. That means roughly one-third of the time the eye could be outside that cone. All weather forecasts contain some uncertainty (nothing is 100% guaranteed) and the cone represents that uncertainty. That’s why it is bigger at five days out than it is at one day ahead of time.
And what’s even more important is that hurricane and tropical storm force winds, torrential flooding rains, and storm surge can and do occur outside the cone. Keep that in mind when making decisions about how to respond to tropical system forecasts. The hazardous zone very likely extends well outside the forecast track zone.
Let’s hope the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is less damaging than the past couple of years were.