A very wet period lies ahead to end the week in Fredericksburg.
Folks out and about early this (Wednesday) morning enjoyed the warmest period of today thanks to a cold front that pushed south of Fredericksburg before 7:00 a.m. Cooler air is invading the area via northerly winds and temperatures will fall into the low 40s (F) by the lunch hour, putting the ‘Burg firmly in the grip of another cold air damming wedge. Showers will be possible most of the day but total rain amounts during the day will be light.
Tonight is when the precipitation intensity will pick up. Low pressure will form along that boundary now to the south and begin squeezing out rain at increasing rates. Under the cloudy skies temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s tonight accompanied by between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain. Then, the real action begins tomorrow.
The 24 hour period from Thursday to Friday morning will bring the most accumulation to Fredericksburg area rain gauges. Another low pressure center will form along the juncture of the front to our south and another cold front pushing in from the west. This new storm system will foster a couple waves of rainfall, one pushing through tomorrow and then another tomorrow night.
The graphic shows the potential rain totals with the Fredericksburg area slated to receive 2-3 inches by Friday morning. That will be enough moisture to raise concerns about flash flooding, ponding water on roads, and higher water levels for the Rappahannock. Remember and heed the slogan “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if water is flowing across a roadway and the road surface isn’t visible.
The Storm Prediction Center has also issued a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for strong to severe storms in the Fredericksburg vicinity tomorrow. Strong winds would be the main concern but even that is a bit iffy. It depends on the timing of the front to our south returning back north as a warm front. There’s a bit of disagreement per the models on when that will occur. Even so, it’s always wise to have several sources of information handy regarding weather watches and warnings that may be issued.
It’s time to drag out the rain gear!
