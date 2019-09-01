A cooler and cloudier Sunday will begin September in Fredericksburg.
Today – Sunday September 1st – marks the beginning of meteorological autumn for weather folks (yes, the equinox and “real” autumn are still three weeks away). Average Fredericksburg temperatures begin this month with daily highs in the mid-80s and lows in the low 60s. By September 30th those average daily readings drop to the mid-70s and low 50s respectively.
Another noticeable change during this transition month will be the availability of the sun. Today Sol (our sun) rose at 6:39 a.m. and will set at 7:40 p.m. in and around Fredericksburg. By month’s end sunrise will be 7:04 a.m. while sunset will occur at 6:55 p.m. Hopefully the arrival of cooler temperatures and pumpkin spice everything will ease the sting of losing that much sunshine.
Speaking of sunshine there will be less of it today than yesterday thanks to a weak cold air damming setup. High pressure over New England is forcing easterly winds off the cool moist Atlantic waters into Fredericksburg, the result being low clouds this morning. That low overcast looks to dissipate during the late morning hours but then higher clouds will move in thanks to an upper level disturbance drifting by to the north. Overall the sky today could be labeled partly sunny.
With those clouds and that easterly wind temperatures will be cooler today than Saturday. Fredericksburg area thermometers will register afternoon highs in the lower 80s accompanied by somewhat sticky humidity levels. A shower or two could graze western sections of Spotsylvania or Stafford counties this afternoon but for the most part it’ll be a dry Sunday.
As that high pressure center heads eastward away from New England tonight winds will swap around from the south here in Fredericksburg, leading to a warmer Monday. High temperatures on Labor Day will climb to the upper 80s with an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be spotty so don’t expect widespread storminess tomorrow. Nothing severe is expected but remember all thunderstorms contain dangerous lightning, so “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”.
The weather community is fixated on Hurricane Dorian which is lumbering along creating havoc in the Bahamas today. This major hurricane won’t pick up speed until midweek and – for now – looks to recurve to the northeast, paralleling the East Coast. Per the graphic keep in mind that the forecast cone does not represent the entire storm. It only shows where the center of the hurricane is expected to be approximately 70% of the time. Rain, wind, and storm surge effects will be felt outside that cone.
Folks with travel plans toward the coast this week should monitor the situation at nhc.noaa.gov for updates.
