Surface map Sunday morning

Sunday morning surface weather map (courtesy weatherroanoke.com)

Fredericksburg will see damp and cooler conditions end the last weekend of 2019.

During Saturday’s very mild afternoon it may have escaped general notice that a backdoor cold front slipped south of Fredericksburg between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. That boundary sagged further south overnight and this – Sunday - morning’s surface map (see graphic) shows a classic cold air damming signature. As a result today will be cloudy, damp, and cooler with high temperatures only reaching the low 50s (F) vs. yesterday’s mid-60s.

The next storm system approaching from the west will help temperatures actually rise overnight as warm air surges in atop the cool surface air and mixes down to our level. That will foster more rainfall along with some foggy conditions which Monday morning commuters should be wary of. Although tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies it looks to be significantly warmer than today given southerly winds. Fredericksburg area highs will peak in the upper 60s before a cold front punches across the I-95 corridor during the mid-afternoon hours.

That boundary is the leading edge of cooler and drier air and will help shut off the precipitation fairly quickly. (Fredericksburg area rain gauges will register totals between one-half and three-quarters of an inch from this system.) The sun is likely to make a cameo appearance during the late afternoon before it drops below the horizon tomorrow at 4:58 p.m.

The remainder of this week will be somewhat cooler but will still feature above normal temperatures for this time of year. More typical January chill will arrive next weekend.

