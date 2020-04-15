Clearing skies and dry weather for midweek in Fredericksburg.
It must be April...Monday brought temperatures in the 80s (F) and severe weather while last night Shannon Airport reported snow just after midnight! Such is spring in and around Fredericksburg, a transition season featuring rapid weather changes. And FYI although there were well over 100 total tornadoes reported nationwide Sunday and Monday there were none confirmed in Virginia despite a number of tornado warnings (which were issued based on radar depictions). Straight line winds did bring down some trees and limbs.
This – Wednesday – morning the skies are clearing from west to east as low pressure moves eastward out over the Atlantic. The visible satellite image (see graphic) shows new snow laid down over the mountains to the west while the clouds cover the Fredericksburg area. Skies will clear locally by late morning and temperatures will warm from the upper 30s into the upper 50s this afternoon. Northerly winds will remain relatively light at less than 10 mph.
Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the mid-30s behind a weak cold front which will push south of Fredericksburg during the wee hours. Frost isn’t likely but local folks might want to cover sensitive vegetation just in case both tonight and tomorrow night. Thursday will then feature sunny skies with afternoon highs again in the upper 50s with more light north winds. For comparison, high temperatures today and tomorrow will be roughly 10 degrees below mid-April averages for the ‘Burg.
Friday will begin dry and partly sunny before showers move in during the afternoon. At the moment, the weekend looks like a mixed bag of showers and sunshine but rainfall totals will be light. Temperatures will warm toward more April-like readings on Sunday.
