Chilly but dry conditions will characterize Fredericksburg’s last shopping weekend before Christmas.
This – Friday - morning’s lows in the teens and low 20s will give way to afternoon highs in the low 40s in and around Fredericksburg as high pressure dominates the entire East Coast. While chilly today’s temperatures are only a few degrees below average for this point in December. Plentiful sunshine and light northerly breezes will help make the outdoors feel relatively comfortable.
Overnight clouds will roll into the Fredericksburg area from the southwest as an upper level short wave trough scoots across the Mid-Atlantic. After another chilly start in the teens Saturday’s high temperature will again top out in the low 40s with continued light winds. The clouds won’t block the sunshine all day so let’s call tomorrow partly sunny.
Then at 11:19 p.m. Saturday the winter solstice arrives for the Northern Hemisphere. The graphic (courtesy of timeanddate.com) shows the earth’s tilt causing our part of the world to be pointed away from the sun while the Southern Hemisphere points toward the sun. Thus it’s the beginning of summer for areas south of the equator (which the folks sweltering under one of Australia’s worst heat waves in history can vouch for).
The beginning of – astronomical - winter also provides the least amount of daylight for the year. On Saturday in Fredericksburg the sun will rise at 7:23 a.m. and then set at 4:53 p.m. for a total of only 9.5 hours of daylight. By January 1st that sunset time will advance to 5:00 p.m. as the days grow longer while the night-time hours grudgingly shorten.
To end the weekend Sunday looks to feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures climbing back to 50 degrees at some Fredericksburg area locales. That will set the stage for a warmer than normal final week of December. A White Christmas? Not this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.