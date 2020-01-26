The upcoming week looks to bring dry and near-seasonal temperatures to Fredericksburg.
The complex storm system which affected the Mid-Atlantic Friday and Saturday dropped some much-needed rainfall across the region. Shannon Airport recorded “only” 0.90 inches during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 p.m. Saturday but many rain gauges north and west of Fredericksburg registered well over an inch of liquid. The graphic shows the effects of this rainfall on Rappahannock River levels at the gauge near the Motts Run reservoir. (The river gauge at the City Dock has been out of service for quite a while.)
Today – Sunday – ushers in a week of much calmer and drier weather. Under mostly sunny skies temperatures will climb into the upper 40s (F) around Fredericksburg this afternoon accompanied by westerly breezes 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will dip to the low 30s but by Monday afternoon area thermometers will rise to the lower 50s as the light winds shift around from the southwest. Tomorrow looks to bring a few more clouds – call it partly cloudy – as a weak upper air disturbance scoots across the Carolinas.
The remainder of the work week will bring more sunshine along with seasonable January temperatures. There is a hint of a coastal storm system that will affect the area next weekend but details of the storm track and resulting precipitation types and amounts are still TBD this far out. Moreover the first week of February looks to be somewhat warmer than normal per the long range outlook. We’ll see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.