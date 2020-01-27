Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will characterize this work week in Fredericksburg.
Today – Monday – folks easing back into the workplace routine can expect at least partly sunny skies and high temperatures reaching the low 50s (F). The clouds which will occasionally obscure the sun today are mostly due to a wrinkle in the upper level air flow (a “shortwave trough”) scooting across the Carolinas today. Light and variable surface winds in the Fredericksburg vicinity this morning will become westerly this afternoon.
Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and Tuesday will dawn with area thermometer readings near the freezing mark. Tomorrow’s skies look to feature much sunnier conditions for Fredericksburg as 5-10 mph northwesterly breezes usher in dryer air. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, pretty much average for the date. The remainder of the week will bring similar conditions as the overall pattern remains fairly quiet for the Mid-Atlantic.
Many folks are wondering whether this winter will feature a snowstorm in Fredericksburg. The graphic shows two chief ingredients of big snows for this part of the country: a blocking high over Greenland (top) to shunt cold air into the area and a coastal storm (bottom) to provide the precipitation. Those two factors need to be present at the same time and so far this winter that hasn’t happened.
But don’t give up on this winter yet. Many significant snow events have occurred in February and March around here. Area residents can recall “Snowmageddon” which occurred in February 2010 during the extremely snowy winter of 2009-2010. And folks who’ve lived here a while longer can remember the “Superstorm” of March 1993.
To quote both Yogi Berra (1973) and Lenny Kravitz (1991): “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over”.
