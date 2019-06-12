More rain is on the horizon after a dry Wednesday for Fredericksburg.
Fredericksburg area thermometers recorded a refreshingly chilly start to this – Wednesday – morning with readings bottoming out in the low to mid-50s. Afternoon highs in the mid-70s will keep the pleasantly below average June temperature trend going, but there’s a fly in the ointment. Clouds will thicken as today progresses and rain will overshadow the region by the 9 o’clock hour this evening.
The culprit for tonight’s precipitation is low pressure #1 on the left graphic panel. It has already formed over the Florida panhandle along the cold front that slid south of Fredericksburg Monday. This low pressure center is moving northeast today and by tomorrow morning it will be over the Delmarva peninsula as shown. Given that position and track, if this was wintertime the forecast would include lots of white stuff...but it’s June so all rain is expected.
The wetness will continue all night with a few lingering showers Thursday morning accompanied by temperatures in the low 60s. After low #1 departs and before low #2 draws near, partly sunny skies are on tap tomorrow during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Then, the cold front associated with low #2 will approach Fredericksburg, bringing more showers and a few strong (and possibly severe) thunderstorms after 4:00 pm. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower 80s.
Total expected rain amounts from systems #1 and #2 are shown on the right graphic panel. The Fredericksburg area will see up to an inch of rain by the time all is said and done Thursday evening. Then that’ll be it for rain until early next week...that’s right, at this point the weekend looks dry!
Happy Hump Day!