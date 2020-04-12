Some wild weather lies ahead for Easter Monday.
First, today - Easter Sunday - will bring mostly calm conditions albeit under mostly cloudy skies. The high pressure center which provided Saturday’s nice weather has drifted eastward over the Atlantic and the clockwise circulation around it is ushering in southerly breezes. That wind direction typically means warmer and moister air for Fredericksburg, thus today’s high temperature will climb to the mid-70s (F). A couple of showers may sneak into the area before sunset but overall the day looks to be dry.
That south wind will strengthen this afternoon into this evening with gusts over 25 mph ahead of what will likely be the strongest springtime low pressure system to affect Fredericksburg in several years. The energy associated with this developing storm system at both the surface and in the upper levels is very concerning. That concern will begin manifesting itself tonight as wind gusts intensify and heavy rainfall arrives along with potentially multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms.
There are several weather hazards in play tonight and tomorrow, the first of which is flooding. Fredericksburg area rain gauges will record up to 1.5 inches of liquid overnight through Monday afternoon, raising concerns about flash flooding. If you have to be out and about overnight or early tomorrow, remember the mantra “Turn Around Don’t Drown” if road surfaces are covered with moving water.
Additionally, the abundant energy associated with this weather system has led to worries about severe thunderstorms containing both damaging straight-line winds and tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center is featuring both threats in their outlook for tonight and especially late tomorrow morning and early afternoon. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could generate straight-line winds of 70 mph or more which can create as much damage as a tornado. Fredericksburg area residents should take shelter if ANY severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued.
Another threat tonight and tomorrow will be power outages given the heavy rain and strong winds. Trees and branches may be brought down across power lines and atop buildings so residents should charge electronics today and secure loose outdoor items ahead of time. And remember to keep away from downed power lines!
As shown on the top graphic panel, folks need to have multiple methods of receiving weather warnings, especially one or two that will wake you up from a sound sleep if a threat approaches your location during the wee hours tonight. And although the bottom panel refers specifically to tornado warnings the sheltering information also applies to severe thunderstorm warnings given the magnitude of the energy available from this weather system. Folks need to have a sheltering plan in place BEFORE any warning is issued.
So be prepared, not scared. Take actions ahead of time today, like turning ON emergency alerts on those smartphones and turning OFF the "Do Not Disturb" function before going to bed tonight. Remain aware of weather conditions both tonight and tomorrow and be safe!
