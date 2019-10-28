Sunshine will reign today but the rest of the work week won’t be as bright in Fredericksburg.
Yesterday brought both rain and very warm late October temperatures to the Fredericksburg vicinity. The Shannon Airport rain gauge recorded 2/3 of an inch while area thermometers registered highs in the low 80s(!). Today – Monday – will feature plentiful sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 70s as high pressure settles in across the East Coast.
Tonight an old “friend” will reappear in the form of another cold air damming wedge. High pressure over New England will strengthen overnight and the clockwise flow around it will bring easterly winds and moist air into Fredericksburg from off the Atlantic. Tuesday will thus feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s, near climate normals for late October. No rain is expected tomorrow, however.
Until Friday afternoon the remainder of the work week looks to continue under cloudy skies as a strong autumn cold front approaches from the west. The air mass behind this boundary will be significantly cooler than recent conditions in and around Fredericksburg as November begins. The Climate Prediction Center graphic reflects this temperature trend with the cooler blue shade dominating much of the nation from this weekend into next week.
Oh, and keep in mind this coming Saturday night is the time to switch clocks back to Eastern Standard Time (“fall back” an hour). Most timepieces these days adjust themselves but just in case...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.