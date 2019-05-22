Hump Day will be the last taste of spring until next week for Fredericksburg and vicinity.
A high pressure system centered almost overhead Fredericksburg will continue the refreshing weather one more day. This – Wednesday – morning area thermometer readings bottomed out at 51, 46, and 54 degrees respectively at Shannon airport, Stafford Regional airport, and the University of Mary Washington. The dry air and mostly sunny skies will raise temperatures only to the upper 70s this afternoon with comfortable humidity levels.
That high pressure system will slide off the East Coast tonight and take up position over the western Atlantic Ocean in a classic summertime “Bermuda High” setup. That configuration – shown in the graphic – pumps warm humid air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Mid-Atlantic states. Thus tomorrow begins a period of the “hot and stickies” for Fredericksburg after a warm front pushes north of the area tonight.
Thursday morning temperatures will start out in the low 60s and the heat will build all day, yielding afternoon highs in the low 90s. A relatively weak cold front will cross the Appalachians tomorrow which will fire up some strong to severe storms during the afternoon as it plows into very juicy air. The Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather tomorrow so keep those warning sources handy and stay weather aware.
The Memorial Day weekend looks to be mostly dry in Fredericksburg with temperatures and humidity levels remaining above average for the date. Friday’s blogpost will take a closer look at the forecast details for the holiday weekend that traditionally kicks off summertime.