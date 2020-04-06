Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast early this week.
This (Monday) morning’s foggy start comes behind a cold front which has barely slid south of the Rappahannock River as I write this. Drier air is lagging behind the front and amid the higher humidity conditions in the Fredericksburg vicinity air temperatures sagged downward to the dew point. When those two readings match fog occurs.
As drier air makes it way into Fredericksburg via northerly winds and as air temperatures rise, the fog will mix out (it doesn’t really “burn off”). Skies will become mostly sunny by mid-morning with area thermometers climbing to the upper 60s (F) for today’s highs. That front will take its sweet time moving south and a weak upper level disturbance will cross Virginia later today. The combination will fire a few strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms along and south of I-64 this afternoon.
Even though those storms will occur south of the area, they are a prequel for the forecast over the next couple of days. The graphic describes the spectrum of Storm Prediction Center (SPC) severe weather risk categories. At the moment, the SPC has the Fredericksburg vicinity under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 - for severe weather both Tuesday and Wednesday. The severe weather season is upon us so folks need to maintain awareness of the potential and have more than one method of receiving warnings (weather radio, cell phones, local TV/radio, etc.) in order to take shelter.
The reason for Tuesday’s thunderstorm potential is the aforementioned front will push back northward as a warm front. That will shift winds around from the southwest tomorrow which will bring back clouds and showers into Fredericksburg with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. The strongest storms will happen near or along that front tomorrow afternoon so the location of the boundary will be key to where the roughest weather will likely occur. It would be wise for folks to remain aware of weather conditions tomorrow afternoon.
Wednesday also looks to be a stormy day with temperatures reaching the 80 degree mark in and around Fredericksburg. We’ll take a closer look at “Hump Day” weather in the next blogpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.