Fog will slowly give way to partly sunny skies to begin the last weekend of 2019.
High pressure perched across the Mid-Atlantic is keeping winds light and variable today (Friday). This morning’s temperatures are close enough to the dew points – the true measure of humidity – to create fog that is fairly dense in a few Fredericksburg area spots. As temperatures rise this morning (topping out near the 60 degree (F) mark this afternoon), the fog will dissipate and skies will become partly sunny.
A weak cold front draped over the Ohio valley this morning won’t quite make it through Fredericksburg and vicinity Saturday morning before falling apart. The situation early tomorrow will be similar to this morning with very light winds and more fog that may last into the lunch hour. Area thermometers will again top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Saturday afternoon under more partly sunny skies.
On Sunday, an energetic storm system will approach from the west, bringing morning showers followed by a steadier rain during the afternoon. The graphic shows the potential for roughly a half-inch of liquid to collect in Fredericksburg area rain gauges through Monday morning. Temperatures will rise to the mid-50s Sunday afternoon, dropping only to the low 50s overnight under the cloudy skies.
Although the air mass behind this next system is cooler than the current abnormal warmth, next week’s temperatures will remain above average. True January cold looks to hold off until the first full week of next month when a pattern change seems likely. Could that result in frozen precipitation for Fredericksburg? It’s hard to tell at this juncture...but it’s way too early for snow lovers to give up on this winter.
