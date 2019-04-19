Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND, CALVERT AND ST. MARYS COUNTIES. IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, KING GEORGE, ORANGE, AND SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES. * FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO OVERSPREAD THE REGION BY THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING BEFORE DEPARTING LATE TONIGHT. REPETITIVE STORMS AND MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN MAY RESULT IN RAINFALL AMOUNTS WHICH COULD EXCEED 3 INCHES LOCALLY. FLASH FLOODING IS POSSIBLE, PARTICULARLY IN URBAN AREAS AND IN AREAS OF STEEP TERRAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&