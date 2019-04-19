Today’s rough weather will pave the way for a cooler and somewhat damp weekend in Fredericksburg.
This is one of those “PAY ATTENTION TO THE WEATHER” days for folks in and around Fredericksburg. The weather setup for today – Friday – brings the highest potential for severe weather that Virginia has seen since February 2016. The left panel of the graphic shows much of the state south of I-64 under a Moderate Risk, level 4 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale. Strong damaging winds and a robust potential for tornadoes outline the expected threats for that area.
The Fredericksburg area is currently under a Slight Risk for severe weather today, level 2 of 5. With the steering wind flow the storms that fire up across southern Virginia will head into this area in a couple of rounds, the first near the lunch hour with more storms arriving around dinnertime and lasting into the evening hours. Damaging straight line winds, flooding rains (green shading for Flash Flood Watch on right graphic panel), and a few tornadoes are all possible in the Fredericksburg vicinity.
The activity will continue well into tonight with heavy rain and storms still possible into the wee hours. Saturday will dawn cloudy and wet but then Fredericksburg looks to catch a breather by mid-morning as sunshine returns. High temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, topping out near 70 degrees as compared to today’s upper 70s. The wind will still be brisk out of the south tomorrow, gusting to 25 mph.
Clouds will roll back into the area Saturday night as the upper level low associated with today’s wild weather finally moves overhead. Easter Sunday will be showery but it doesn’t look like a complete washout as there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures for Easter sunrise services will be in the low 50s, rising only to the mid-60s by mid-afternoon.
Again, have several methods at hand (local TV/radio, smartphone apps, NOAA weather radio, etc.) for receiving weather warnings today. If a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued for your location enact safety plans and take shelter in the lowest level of a sturdy building. Put as many interior walls between yourself and exterior walls as possible. And with the threat of flooding rains remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and don’t drive through water flowing across a roadway, especially if the road surface isn’t visible.
Be safe!