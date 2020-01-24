Rain will arrive in Fredericksburg for the latter half of Friday but the weekend won’t be a total washout.
This – Friday – morning’s clouds are from a complex storm system which is approaching from the west. The graphic shows the forecast surface map at 7:00 p.m. this evening. Low pressure center #1 is the surface reflection of a strong upper level low that will track from the Midwest up through the Great Lakes region. Low #2 is a typical Mid-Atlantic low pressure center which will pass through Virginia tonight on its way northeastward.
Rain showers will dampen Fredericksburg after lunch today while temperatures top out in the low 50s (F) accompanied by easterly breezes. As the purple line on the graphic (an occluded front) approaches tonight, the rain will become steady and heavier. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s overnight with winds continuing out of the east until that occluded front moves through. Most area gauges will record over an inch of rain from this system before precipitation shuts off by the lunch hour on Saturday.
After the occluded boundary passes through Fredericksburg late tomorrow, morning winds will swap around from the northwest, bringing in drier and somewhat cooler air. However, the arriving air mass won’t be particularly cold – for January! - so Saturday’s high temperature will remain in the low 50s. There could even be a peek of old Sol (our sun) before sunset occurs at 5:24 p.m.
The complex storm system will push into New England by Sunday morning and high pressure will take its place across the Mid-Atlantic. Sunday’s skies will thus be mostly clear in and around Fredericksburg. With morning temperatures starting out in the low 30s, area thermometers will top out near 50 degrees during the afternoon with westerly winds in the 5-10 mph range.
Happy Friday!
