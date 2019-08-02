A damp weekend to begin August is in store for Fredericksburg.
This – Friday – morning’s rain can be laid at the feet of a “cold” front that is edging south and east of Fredericksburg coupled with a weak upper air disturbance. The combination is wringing quite a bit of rain out of the soggy airmass in place. Both Shannon Airport and the University of Mary Washington weather stations have recorded over an inch of rain since midnight.
The precipitation will taper off later this morning as the upper air disturbance moves out of the area. The surface boundary will continue to slowly slide south and east but there will be enough atmospheric instability left in place to fire up more thunderstorms this afternoon to add to Fredericksburg’s daily rain total. Such storms will feature lightning and possibly small hail and gusty winds along with heavy downpours (widespread severe storms are not expected).
Conditions look much the same for Saturday and Sunday albeit with slightly lesser rain chances both days. Temperatures today and tomorrow will top out in the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies while Sunday could bring a few more peeks of sunshine that would boost highs into the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for both weekend days so keep an eye to the sky during any outdoor activities. Remember, “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”.
The graphic shows the forecast precipitation totals through Monday morning. Note the stripe of heavy rain just off the coastline. That will come from a tropical disturbance that the National Hurricane Center was watching but there are no longer concerns of this developing further. However, folks with beach plans this weekend should expect lots of clouds and rain along with heavy surf and potential rip tides.
Happy Friday!