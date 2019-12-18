Fredericksburg will be sunny but cold for the next several days,
Remember the blizzard from ten years ago today? The graphic shows the amazing snow totals recorded December 18-19 2009 with double digit inches accumulating across the entire Fredericksburg area. That winter of 2009-2010 was the snowiest of recent memory with a total of over 50 inches of white stuff occurring from several big snowstorms. Don’t expect a white Christmas this year, however, as the current weather pattern is quite different than 10 years ago.
As I mentioned in Monday’s Weather Blog entry “Da Wedge” (cold air damming) held fast yesterday across the Fredericksburg area. That kept a low overcast in place and held local temperatures down in the low 40s rather than the 60s seen across the southern half of Virginia. A cold front finally swept away the grunge and left behind clear skies and gusty winds overnight. This – Wednesday – morning area temperatures dipped to 28, 27, and 29 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington.
The gusty winds will continue this afternoon as another cold front pushes through the region. This boundary is an Arctic front and will bring even drier air with it, creating plenty of static electricity for a potentially shocking indoor experience. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s around Fredericksburg today, several degrees below average for the date. (Meanwhile folks in Australia are dealing with record high temperatures with thermometers soaring well over 100 degrees across most of that continent as their summer weather kicks into high gear.)
With Arctic air settling in behind this next cold front both tonight and Thursday look to be rather cold. Lows tomorrow morning will drop into the teeth-chattering teens with overnight wind chills even lower than that. Tomorrow afternoon Fredericksburg area thermometers will only rise into the mid-30s despite abundant sunshine. Even thought the winds will subside to a less gusty regime by tomorrow bundling up will be the dress code for the day.
Dry weather will continue through the weekend with mostly sunny conditions, albeit Saturday may produce the most clouds of the period. The beginning of next week will feature a warmup with very little cold air in sight through the end of December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.