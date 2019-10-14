“Chamber of Commerce” weather will mark the beginning of Fredericksburg’s work week.
True, it’s Columbus Day and many folks’ work week actually begins tomorrow. But a lot of people do have to work today and will have to eschew enjoying the glorious October weather that has settled across Fredericksburg and vicinity. Of course, that’s after some morning fog mixes out and allows bright sunshine to break through under a dominant high pressure system overhead.
Monday morning temperatures were a bit cooler around the area with thermometers at Shannon Airport (KEZF), Stafford Regional Airport (KRMN), and the University of Mary Washington (UMW) recording lows of 50, 46, and 50 degrees respectively. Fog formed over areas southeast of Fredericksburg that saw rain yesterday which fell pretty much where it was expected. The UMW rain gauge recorded a scant 0.01”, KEZF’s gauge registered 0.13”, and KRMN...well, that one stayed empty.
Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-70s locally and then drop precipitously to the low 40s overnight. Tuesday will again feature plenty of sunshine with highs climbing back to the low 70s with light winds. Then tomorrow night, the next weather maker will approach from the west. A strong upper level trough will steer a cold front toward Fredericksburg while a surface low pressure develops over the Carolinas. The combination will pump a fair amount of moisture northward into the 'Burg.
That moisture will result in what looks to be a soaking precipitation event for Wednesday. The graphic shows the 24 hour expected rainfall totals with the Fredericksburg area seeing 0.5-1.0 inches of welcome wet stuff during midweek. That’s not enough to break the drought, but hopefully it’s a sign that the overall weather pattern is shifting from very dry to more normal precipitation levels.
Happy Monday!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.