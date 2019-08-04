Fredericksburg’s week looks to contain typical August heat and humidity.
Mother Nature threw a curve ball at forecasters yesterday (Saturday) as conditions in the Fredericksburg vicinity wound up drier and sunnier than expected. A dissipating “cold” front sank further southeast than the models indicated, winding up well off the Carolina coastline. That kept precipitation and clouds away from the ‘Burg and also steered a minor tropical disturbance farther out to sea than forecasts indicated.
Today – Sunday – will end the weekend with mostly sunny skies as Fredericksburg area thermometers rise once again to the 90 degree mark. As is the case most summer afternoons there will be a small chance of showers and storms but the potential for such will be mitigated by dry air at the upper levels. That will “cap” the atmosphere by limiting vertical growth of most updrafts. Unfortunately that dry air won’t translate to the surface so it’ll be sticky again today to go along with the heat.
Monday will feature an upper level trough approaching from the west. The southwesterly flow ahead of this feature will draw more upper level moisture northward into Fredericksburg, weakening the cap and resulting in greater chances of showers and storms. Temperatures tomorrow will peak in the mid-80s under skies that will be mostly cloudy with occasional peeks of sunshine.
That trough will hang around and strengthen late this week such that the Climate Prediction Center graphic shows a decent probability of below average temperatures starting next weekend. Average high temperatures in Fredericksburg begin August in the upper 80s and slowly fall to the mid-80s by month’s end. Thus this persistent trough may banish the 90s from the forecast.
We’ll see.