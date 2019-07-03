Heat, humidity, showers, and thunderstorms will dominate mid-week Fredericksburg weather.
Early July weather in and around Fredericksburg is typically hot and humid and 2019 is no exception. Air temperatures today – Wednesday – and Thursday (Independence Day) will reach the mid-90s during the afternoon hours. Coupled with dew point temperatures in the low 70s the resulting heat index values will rise to over 100 degrees. That’s just below the National Weather Service heat advisory criteria of 105 degrees for this area but heat precautions should still be undertaken.
The only thing that could prevent temperatures from climbing that high both days is an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. The “juice” is in place for vigorous convection and the Storm Prediction Center has Fredericksburg and vicinity under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms both days. Even though upper level winds are weak, the existing strong instability tends to build towering updrafts which can then collapse, allowing strong straight line winds and suspended hail to plunge to the surface.
This afternoon the activity will be fairly scattered so not all areas will experience storms. Tomorrow, however, convection looks to be more widespread during the late afternoon and evening hours. Unfortunately that may dampen some Fourth of July fireworks displays. The graphic provides an overall look at how weather conditions affect fireworks.
And as always folks outdoors should take cover inside a well-built structure – NOT a picnic shelter or tent - if thunder is heard (“When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”). These tall storms have a tendency to spit out powerful positively charged lightning strikes well ahead of the rain and can catch folks by surprise. And, of course, folks should have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) given the risk for severe weather.
Stay safe and hydrated and enjoy the holiday!