Warm and warmer will be the temperature mantra this week in Fredericksburg.
Welcome to autumn! The equinox arrived at 3:50 a.m. this (Monday) morning, meaning the night-time hours will now outnumber the daylight hours until the spring equinox. If that wasn’t depressing enough how about the not-quite-autumn-like temperatures? The heat is on this week accompanied by a continuance of arid conditions.
Yesterday’s highs in the low 90s around the Fredericksburg area will be followed by temperatures topping out around 90 degrees once again this afternoon. Warm air is being pumped into the area via southwesterly surface winds ahead of a “cold” front that resides over the Ohio valley as I write this. That boundary will pass through the ‘Burg after 8:00 p.m. this evening and may – and I repeat "may" – trigger a few widely scattered showers.
The graphic shows very light rainfall totals by Tuesday morning with less than a tenth of an inch expected in Fredericksburg area rain gauges. Take a good hard look at the light green shading...that’s pretty much it for rainfall until at least next weekend. In fact a peek ahead at one long range model shows a total of less than a half-inch of rain (total!) over the next 10-15 days. The local drought conditions will continue to worsen.
The main benefit from this evening’s cold front will be somewhat cooler temperatures the next couple of days. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see afternoon highs in the low 80s around the Fredericksburg area along with overnight lows in the upper 50s to the low 60s. That sounds good until one realizes that these temperatures are still well above normal at this point in September. The average high temperature for both Tuesday and Wednesday is 77 degrees.
The main drought-buster mechanism this time of year is typically a tropical system. There are several being tracked in the Atlantic basin at the moment but only one – tropical storm Karen – has any chance of bringing moisture to the East Coast. It’s still in the far eastern Caribbean and headed due north at the moment but there are hints of it turning west this weekend. Will it get close enough to us next week to bring some rain (and hopefully no damage)?
One can only hope.
