The weekend will bring the heat to Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Last evening’s storms and rain were a bit more intense and widespread than expected earlier in the day. As a result this – Friday – early morning travelers were greeted with patchy fog where the rain had moistened the ground. Overall, today will wind up partly sunny with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, just about average for a mid-August day in Fredericksburg.
The upper level trough that squeezed a surface cold front into Virginia has exited out over the Atlantic. That “cold” front is stalled over the Old Dominion and will gradually fall apart and dissipate. The boundary will provide a weak focus for some scattered showers and storms both today and tomorrow. However, Fredericksburg area precipitation chances will steadily decrease as warmer air moves in aloft Saturday, which will “cap” the atmosphere and prevent convection.
Speaking of warmer air, the departure of the upper level trough has opened the door for the heat that has been building out west. This weekend will bring some of the warmest daily highs this summer as shown in the graphic. Saturday (left panel) and Sunday (right panel) Fredericksburg area thermometers will register highs in the mid- to upper 90s along with some very steamy humidity. Folks with outdoor plans this weekend need to focus on staying hydrated and take frequent breaks in cooler conditions.
This month is the 50th anniversary of the devastating effects of Hurricane Camille that first ravaged the Gulf Coast before inundating Nelson county Virginia with record flooding. Areas south of Charlottesville saw tremendous loss of life and property damage during this incredible event. The National Weather Service link provides details on this for some perspective.
Be heat aware this weekend!