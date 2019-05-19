Hot and sticky conditions will begin Fredericksburg’s week accompanied by some thunderstorms.
Today – Sunday – temperatures will soar into the low 90s after topping out “only” in the upper 80s yesterday. Dew points are in the mid-60s which, per the graph, definitely fits into the humid range. Thus hot and sticky is an apt description of how the outdoors will feel today. Be sure to stay hydrated during this early stretch of hot weather in Fredericksburg.
Additionally, there are chances of more thunderstorms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Fredericksburg in a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms today with the main threat being strong straight line winds. An upper level short wave passing north of the region will bring that chance of severe storms during the evening hours. A Chesapeake Bay breeze (similar to the sea breeze but on a smaller scale) could fire up storms late this afternoon as the cooler air collides with the hot and sticky stuff over the I-95 corridor.
Tomorrow an approaching cold front will trigger more storms, again in the late afternoon and evening period. These aren’t expected to be severe but those that do form will contain always dangerous lightning, stiff breezes, and brief heavy rainfall. Before any storms occur, Monday’s high temperatures will brush up against the 90 degree mark again around Fredericksburg with correspondingly high dew points.
After that front passes, much cooler and drier air will provide more comfortable conditions for a couple of days. But overall, summertime is taking hold in and around Fredericksburg so expect that warm and humid feeling to continue!