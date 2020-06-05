The first half of the weekend will be damp and sticky but Sunday looks nice.
The muggy air mass atop the Fredericksburg area has very soggy precipitable water (PWATs) values near 2 inches today (Friday). Add into the mix, a slow-moving upper level trough approaching across the mountains and heavy rain is likely across much of Virginia today. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from noon until midnight for the areas shaded in green on the graphic.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s (F) this afternoon in and around Fredericksburg. Showers and thunderstorms look to erupt over the I-81 corridor by mid-afternoon and gradually drift eastward, reaching the ‘Burg near or just after the dinner hour. Some of the storms could reach severe levels with strong outflow winds and heavy rain being the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 – for severe weather again today.
The rain could last for several hours this evening as the convection slowly moves across the area. Since yesterday’s heavy rain stayed just west of the Fredericksburg vicinity, the flash flood threat is a bit lower from I-95 eastward. Temperatures overnight will only drop into the upper 60s and Saturday will likely start out somewhat foggy in spots.
A Canadian cold front will begin replacing the sogginess with drier air on Saturday with perhaps another brief round of afternoon showers and storms as the boundary moves through. Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out near 90 degrees tomorrow before cooler air arrives. Temperatures and dew points will then both drop to more comfortable levels by dawn Sunday.
The first Sunday of June will then bring very nice conditions with temperatures only rising to the low 80s amid comfortable humidity. Northerly breezes will help encourage folks to get outdoors and enjoy the latter half of the weekend.
