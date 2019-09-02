The first week of September will start out hot and sticky in Fredericksburg.
Today – Labor Day – looks like a typical late summer day with afternoon temperatures nearing the 90 degree mark, sticky humidity, and the potential for a few showers and storms. A cold front is crossing the Ohio valley this morning and will trigger those showers and storms later today. Fredericksburg area folks should keep an eye on the sky any time after 4:00 p.m. especially since a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe storms is in the forecast. The main threat will be strong straight-line winds, heavy rain, and lightning.
After that boundary passes through this evening, it won’t really cool off but the dew points will drop a couple of degrees. Tuesday will again feature temperatures rising into the upper 80s, but with a (very) slightly less humid feeling. Wednesday looks even hotter as Fredericksburg area thermometers soar into the low 90s with southerly winds pumping warm and humid Gulf of Mexico air into the region ahead of a stronger cold front.
This second front is significant in two ways. First, it will usher in much cooler weather for the end of the work week. Secondly, the upper level trough associated with it will help steer Hurricane Dorian further east than that extremely powerful storm would otherwise track. That doesn’t mean Virginia is out of the danger zone however.
The left graphic panel shows the official NHC forecast cone for Dorian, which is currently stalled over the Bahamas. The cone shows the storm slowly turning north and then east, paralleling the East Coast. However, remember the center of the storm could be anywhere inside that cone so if Dorian tracked along the cone’s left edge the impacts to the Fredericksburg area could be significant.
The right graphic panel shows the five day potential precipitation totals with southeastern Virginia receiving several inches of rain. There is also a significant chance (>30%) of tropical storm force winds across the Tidewater region. Again, should Dorian track 50-100 miles west of the cone’s center there is a potential for heavy rain and strong winds to impact parts of the Fredericksburg vicinity.
The threats from Dorian to the ‘Burg appear to be minimal at the moment. It would be wise to keep abreast of changes and updates to the forecast. Just like in winter storms a small shift in track could mean very different impacts for our area.
