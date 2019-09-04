“Hump Day” will be hot and humid before a cool-down arrives in Fredericksburg.
The graphic is this – Wednesday – morning’s very busy water vapor satellite image, with yellow shading indicating dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The annotations show Tropical Storm Fernand heading into Mexico, still powerful Hurricane Dorian slogging along just east of Florida, and an as yet unnamed tropical disturbance out near Bermuda. Meanwhile, a surface cold front over the Ohio valley is associated with an upper level trough that will keep Dorian from pushing much further west.
That cold front will arrive in the Fredericksburg vicinity around dinnertime today after one more hot afternoon. Area thermometers will soar once more into the mid-90s accompanied by sticky humidity levels ahead of the boundary. Then the combination of heat, humidity, and the front, will result in showers and thunderstorms (some could be strong to severe) that will slowly rumble through anytime after 5:00 p.m.
Cooler air will infiltrate behind the cold front passage this evening just as the outer edges of the cloud shield from Dorian arrive overhead. Thursday will thus feature overcast skies and temperatures that may not breach the 80 degree mark. Then as Dorian chugs northeastward across the Outer Banks (and possibly Virginia Beach) early Friday, the outer edges of the storm’s rain and winds will arrive in Fredericksburg.
Northerly breezes 15-20 mph, cloudy skies, and somewhat less than a quarter-inch of precipitation will characterize Friday’s weather in and around Fredericksburg. Temperatures will top out only in the mid-70s to end the work week. Meanwhile, the Northern Neck can expect higher wind gusts and more rain as Dorian’s track will be closer to areas southeast of the ‘Burg.
The weekend weather, you ask? In a word: beautiful. That’s typical behind tropical systems.
