The heat may slack a bit to end the work week in Fredericksburg.
The existing heat wave will continue today – Wednesday – with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 90s (F) under mostly sunny skies once again. There is a typical midsummer chance of a shower or thunderstorm but the probability of seeing cooling rain at any given spot is very low. Coupled with dew points in the 70s (the miserable range) the heat index will once again approach triple digits later today.
However, Thursday and Friday look to be somewhat cloudier and cooler thanks to a low pressure center which could potentially become a tropical system (it would be “Fay” if named). Regardless of whether it develops into a named storm, it will track from the Myrtle Beach area across Tidewater Virginia and into coastal New Jersey by the weekend. The counterclockwise circulation around the system will push clouds and a bit of rainfall westward into the Fredericksburg area as it moves north.
The clouds and showers will limit Fredericksburg area high temperatures both tomorrow and Friday to the mid-80s, breaking the recent run of 90s. Rainfall amounts will be relatively light, however, since most of the precipitation from this system will fall out over the Atlantic. The graphic indicates perhaps a half-inch of rain along the I-95 corridor with higher amounts closer to the Chesapeake Bay. Per several forecast models that total may be a bit optimistic. Either way it’s not enough precipitation to alleviate the increasingly dry conditions locally.
A “cold” front will cross the area Saturday bringing more chances of showers and thunderstorms but don’t expect any cooling trends. Fredericksburg and vicinity can expect a continuation of the heat wave through much of this month. Friday’s Weather Blog post will take a closer look at the weekend conditions.
