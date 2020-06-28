The end of June will feature typical summertime heat, humidity, and storminess.
Today (Sunday) will behave like a late June day in the Fredericksburg area with high temperatures reaching the 90 degree (F) mark accompanied by very sticky humidity. Relief from the heat will likely come from afternoon thunderstorms, a couple of which could turn severe. In fact the Storm Prediction Center has northern Virginia under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather today.
The graphic shows one model’s forecast of what the radar “may” look like at 3:00 p.m. with storms bearing down on the I-95 corridor from the west. The exact position of storms will likely differ somewhat from this view but the overall setup is such that area residents should be wary of severe weather anytime after mid-afternoon. Make sure to have more than one method of receiving weather information today (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) and take shelter if a warning is issued for your locale.
A “cold” front will slide south of Fredericksburg before dawn Monday, helping skies to clear and lowering the dew points to a slightly less sticky level. Area thermometers will still climb into the low 90s tomorrow with light northerly winds providing a minor cooling effect. Then the forecast for Tuesday through the end of the work week will sound very repetitive: partly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, with chances of afternoon thunderstorms.
Sounds like July is getting ready to roll into town!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.