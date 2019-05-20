A rollercoaster temperature ride is in store for Fredericksburg this week.
Following Sunday’s highs in the low 90s, the Fredericksburg area will see thermometers boost back to near the 90 degree mark today (Monday). Steady southwesterly winds will push more hot and sticky air into the region ahead of an approaching cold front. The combination of the juicy conditions and the lift provided by the boundary plowing into the unstable air has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to extend a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather over the ‘Burg today.
Storms will fire along a lee trough ahead of the front and begin affecting western sections of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties by 3 o’clock today. Coverage will be spotty so not everyone will see rain but if thunder is audible it’s time to take shelter indoors (“When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”). The convection will quickly sweep across the region and exit to the east before dark as the cold front passes through (see graphic).
Behind this boundary, a much more pleasant air mass will overspread the area. Tuesday will dawn sunny and cooler with north winds and afternoon temperatures that will top out in the mid-70s. Wednesday looks to be a repeat with temperatures only being a few degrees warmer. But by Thursday, the “hot and stickies” will return just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Speaking of the Storm Prediction Center, that agency has issued a rare High Risk – level 5 of 5 – for severe weather across portions of Texas and Oklahoma today. An outbreak of strong tornadoes and flooding rain is possible in that area and many school systems out there have closed in anticipation of the threat. This also happens to be the sixth anniversary of an EF-5 tornado that ravaged Moore OK, killing two dozen people including children in an elementary school. Keep those folks in your thoughts and prayers today.