Hot but slightly less humid to start Fredericksburg’s work week.
A “cold” front has sagged south of the immediate Fredericksburg vicinity this Monday morning. Its chief attribute is the slightly drier air behind it which has begun to replace yesterday’s steaminess via northwesterly breezes. Dew points - the true measure of humidity - will be in the less sticky upper 60s (F) today vs. Sunday’s oppressive mid-70s. Meanwhile, air temperatures this afternoon will top out in the low 90s, little different than this past weekend’s readings.
Skies will be generally free of clouds today and tonight as high pressure squeezes in behind the boundary. By dawn Tuesday, Fredericksburg area thermometers will sag into the upper 60s thanks to those clear skies and light winds. Tomorrow will then look and feel like a carbon copy of today with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs again in the low 90s.
The remainder of this week’s weather leading up to the July Fourth holiday will look and feel similar with the addition of a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms by Wednesday. The graphic is provided as a reminder that “heat lightning” doesn’t truly exist. Lightning from storms dozens of miles away can be visible on summer nights even though the storms themselves aren’t visible nor is the thunder audible.
Overall, local weather looks fairly dry through the upcoming weekend, a pattern which is typical this time of year. Weather systems don’t move very much or very quickly due to the jet stream’s midsummer vacation well north into Canada. Folks outdoors should be careful to stay hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen!
