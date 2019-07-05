Showers and storms along with plenty of stickiness will punctuate this weekend’s weather.
There are many descriptors that might fit Fredericksburg’s weather this weekend: yucky, steamy, sticky, gross, damp, annoying. However one might feel about it these conditions aren’t going anywhere soon. The jet stream steering current has retreated to its mid-summer vacation home up in Canada and we’re left with slow moving weather features here in our region.
Friday (today) through Sunday will each bring very similar weather conditions to Fredericksburg with high temperatures near 90 degrees and humidity in the decidedly sticky range. Each day will have more clouds than sun coupled with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The trigger for the rain today and Saturday will be a weak upper level disturbance now spinning around over West Virginia. That is why the 3 day forecast rainfall totals on the graphic have two or more inches painted across the Appalachians.
Meanwhile – per the graphic – the immediate Fredericksburg region is shown with lesser amounts of total precipitation for the same period. That can be misleading given the scattered nature of the heaviest rain. For instance during yesterday’s Independence Day downpours the rain gauge at Shannon Airport recorded only 0.15 inches while the gauge at Stafford Regional Airport registered 1.87 inches during the same timeframe. It’s impossible to pinpoint where individual storms will pop up under these summertime conditions.
On Sunday a “cold” front is forecast to drop south through the area, triggering more showers and storms. That boundary will bring only a slight improvement in temperatures and humidity levels next week. About the best Fredericksburg area residents can hope for is a return to average July conditions with daily highs in the upper 80s and nightly lows in the upper 60s. Meanwhile plan on _____ (pick your favorite adjective) weather this weekend.