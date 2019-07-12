A stagnant summer pattern has settled in for the time being in the Fredericksburg area.
As is typical by mid-July the overall weather pattern has slowed from its frenetic spring-time activity. The jet stream is on vacation well up into Canada, allowing hot and humid conditions to park over the eastern half of the U.S. With the lack of upper air steering currents the weather locally here in Fredericksburg becomes a daily litany of some form of “hot, humid, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms”.
That’s the case through this weekend and continuing on through next week. Daily high temperatures will top out in the low 90s while morning lows will only sag into the low 70s. This – Friday - afternoon may bring some scattered showers and storms as a “cold” front edges through the Fredericksburg vicinity but no severe weather is expected. (Yesterday’s storms brought winds gusting over 50 mph in Quantico with some tree damage reports out of King George county.)
Summer also means hurricane season and Tropical Storm Barry is poised to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline sometime tonight. Although Barry is “only” a tropical storm the tremendous rainfall totals that system will dump on the Mississippi River basin will be the big story. The rains over the next seven days (see graphic) will add to the already swollen river totals to create a worrisome flooding risk for localities bordering the mighty Mississippi.
Fredericksburg (at the yellow star) doesn’t look to be directly affected by this tropical deluge but as mentioned previously the potential for afternoon thunderstorms will still be around. And it should be noted that this slow-moving summer weather pattern is perfect for a vacation from the Weather Blog. The next regular post will be on Monday July 22nd. If time and opportunity allows I may post a couple of brief updates before then.