Midweek will feel more like mid-summer than September in the Fredericksburg area.
The average high temperature in Fredericksburg on Patriot Day – September 11 – is 82 degrees. Today that average will be left far behind as afternoon temperatures soar into the mid-90s around the area. High pressure parked over the Mid-Atlantic states will provide plentiful sunshine while southerly winds pump enough moisture into the region to boost dew points into the miserably sticky 70s. The resulting combination of temperature and high humidity will lead to heat index values over 100 degrees this afternoon.
And with that kind of convective fuel in place all it will take for thunderstorms to form this afternoon is a trigger. That will be provided by two factors: a lee trough and a Chesapeake Bay breeze. The latter is a smaller scale version of the sea breeze (left panel on graphic). The land surfaces heat up faster than water and in turn the air over the land becomes warmer than air over water. The overall effect is to establish a localized circulation with air rising over the land, triggering showers and thunderstorms.
The result is that Fredericksburg and vicinity are under a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – for severe weather today (right-hand graphic panel). Storms could affect the local area anytime after 4:00 p.m. with the main threat being strong straight line winds. Of course all thunderstorms feature dangerous lightning and the potential for localized flooding with heavy rain so folks should be on the alert during the afternoon commute home. Keep those weather warning sources close at hand!
Tomorrow will be also be hot and humid with highs once more in the 90s and heat indices that will likely touch triple digits again. A cold front will sag southward across Pennsylvania tomorrow. Outflow from storms along this boundary could push into Fredericksburg late Thursday afternoon, firing thunderstorms across the local area. Then the front itself looks to push south of the ‘Burg tomorrow night and bring cooler temperatures on Friday.
One more note: yesterday (September 10th) was the climatological peak for the Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three separate systems at the moment, one of which could track into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The tropics are far from finished this season.
