The work week weather won’t vary much for the Fredericksburg area.
The current weather pattern is firmly fixed in the mid-summer doldrums given that the jet stream is vacationing well up into Canada. Systems in the lower levels of the atmosphere are moving sluggishly, kinda like people in the throes of a heat wave. Other than a few minor differences, the conditions this week will be very similar with daily highs in the 90s (F) and very sticky humidity.
Today’s (Monday’s) weather will feature one of those minor differences with a weak disturbance bringing slightly stronger upper level winds across northern Virginia compared to yesterday. That increased flow will help storms that develop today organize a bit more, prompting the Storm Prediction Center to issue a Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – this morning across the region. The Fredericksburg area can expect scattered thunderstorms with possibly damaging straight line winds and large hail anytime after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.
Area thermometers will top out in the mid-90s today in most locales unless a storm provides some brief cooling. Temperature differences along the water/ground interface of the Chesapeake Bay and over the mountain slopes will fire up storms in the two main areas shown on the graphic. Slow movement of these storms may result in some local flash flooding as they drift slowly across the Fredericksburg area so be wary of that potential as well as the dangers of lightning.
Tuesday will also feature afternoon highs in the mid-90s with scattered storms which don’t look as potent as today’s convection. The heat index both today and tomorrow looks to exceed 100 degrees given the temperature and humidity combination so be careful outdoors. The rest of the week will bring very similar conditions. However, there is one possible fly in the ointment in the form of a weak low pressure system near the Florida panhandle being watched by the National Hurricane Center. That could affect Fredericksburg’s weather later in the week.
Happy Monday!
