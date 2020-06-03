The latter half of the week will feel like mid-summer in Fredericksburg.
The heat is on! Today – Wednesday – will bring a very July-like feeling to Fredericksburg as temperatures soar into the mid-90s (F) this afternoon. Burgeoning dew points and thus drippy humidity will accompany the higher temperatures, making the outdoors even more uncomfortable. As stated in the early morning National Weather Service forecast text, this early June heat will be a “shock to the system”. The graphic provides some safety tips to help folks be mindful of the dangers of heat.
An early season “Bermuda High” is pumping pumping heat and humidity northward from the Gulf of Mexico via southwesterly winds. That strong high pressure system will also block a cold front currently draped over the Great Lakes region from reaching the Fredericksburg vicinity. Instead, that boundary will hang up near the Mason-Dixon line over the next few days, keeping cooler and drier air from moving further south.
Today looks to remain dry but by mid-afternoon Thursday showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible as an upper level disturbance approaches from the west. Just about all of Virginia is under a Marginal Risk – level 1 out of 5 – for severe storms tomorrow given the combination of that disturbance with the continued heat and humidity. Fredericksburg area thermometers will top out in the low 90s Thursday ahead of the storms.
There is some concern tomorrow regarding flash flooding from slow moving storms repeatedly dumping rain across the same areas so be aware of that potential. Remember to “Turn Around Don’t Drown” when water is running across a road and the road surface isn’t visible. It only takes 6 inches of flowing water to knock an adult off their feet and 12 inches can float a car. (Besides, the road could be washed out!)
The sticky air and storm chances continue through Friday before another – stronger - cold front bulldozes the heat and humidity out of the area early Saturday. Meanwhile be careful during this first true bout with heat and humidity of 2020. And remember to keep weather warning sources close at hand on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.