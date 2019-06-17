The outdoors will be reminiscent of a sauna much of this week in Fredericksburg.
Several factors will combine to make the work week hot, muggy, and wet. A cold front will remain stuck near the Mason-Dixon line for several days with nothing to push it further south. A west-to-east upper air flow will create training conditions for showers and storms for the region, and a summertime Bermuda High will pump warm moist air northward into the Fredericksburg area.
The result for today – Monday – will be high temperatures near the 90 degree mark as dew points remain in the miserable humidity range. Temperatures would likely rise higher than that if it weren’t for the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms (left graphic panel) affecting Fredericksburg and vicinity from 2:00 p.m. onward. Folks need to keep weather warning sources within reach this afternoon as some storms will contain strong winds and possibly large hail.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be “rinse and repeat” days locally amid more sticky conditions and additional showers and storms. The convection will train – i.e. track across the same areas - and thus lead to impressive rainfall totals for the Fredericksburg area through Wednesday (right graphic panel). This could cause localized flooding so be aware of that threat as well. Area thermometers both days will register highs in the mid- and upper 80s with abundant cloud cover holding down temperatures a bit.
Remember a couple of NOAA slogans to stay safe during this active weather. First, “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors” reminds us that if thunder is audible the threat from lightning is real. Second, “Turn Around Don’t Drown” expresses the danger of driving through flowing water on roads. If the road surface isn’t readily visible don’t cross through any water running across road surfaces. And, of course, if severe thunderstorm warnings are issued for your location take shelter immediately.