This week in Fredericksburg will continue the much warmer than average trend.
Today – Sunday – will look and feel like a repeat of yesterday with afternoon temperatures again cresting at or near 90 degrees around Fredericksburg. After overnight lows in the upper 60s area thermometers will pop into the low 90s Monday afternoon, well above the normal high of 78 degrees at this point in September. And despite a “cold” front that will pass through tomorrow evening the chances of precipitation are slim to none as the air will remain very dry.
The reason for our continued heat is a stubborn upper level ridge that is keeping the jet stream locked up over eastern Canada. One minor wrinkle in the jet will dip far enough south to push Monday’s cold front through the area. However the air behind this boundary is still very warm and temperatures in the Fredericksburg vicinity will remain above normal during the cooler - or less hot - midweek period. The 90s could make a return yet again next weekend.
All this counters the fact that the autumnal equinox arrives at 3:50 a.m. Monday morning. The left graphic panel illustrates how the 23.50 tilt of Earth’s axis is neither pointed toward or away from the sun on the equinox. Every spot on the Earth receives equal amounts of sunlight, hence the “equi-” part of equinox. Folks standing on the equator at noon tomorrow will experience minimal shadows as the sun will be directly overhead.
The right graphic panel provides a snapshot of the next five days across the tropical Atlantic. The two named systems – Jerry and Karen – will remain well away from the East Coast during this period. The disturbance emerging off the African coast is very likely to strengthen into another named storm but its chances of affecting the U.S. mainland won’t be known with any degree of confidence for another week to ten days. Suffice it to say this is a busy time of year for the tropics.
Meanwhile those hot pumpkin spice drinks may need to be delayed a while longer.
