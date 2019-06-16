Summer weather is back in town just in time for Father’s Day.
The pleasant spring-like weather conditions are evaporating quickly from the Fredericksburg vicinity. The high pressure that provided the refreshing break has slid off the East Coast and is settling into its summerish “Bermuda High” location. The clockwise circulation of air around the western periphery of that feature is pumping hot and sticky air into the ‘Burg via southwesterly winds.
The result for today – Sunday – will be partly sunny skies with increasingly muggy conditions as temperatures top out at 90 degrees this afternoon. Fading morning showers over West Virginia could bring a few clouds and even possible raindrops into Fredericksburg before noon. Then, given the heat and moisture plus a lee trough to provide lift, a few strong to severe storms will dot the landscape during the late afternoon into the evening. (A Marginal Risk – level 1 of 5 – of severe weather is in effect for the area today.)
The active pattern settles firmly in place Monday as a slowing cold front wavers between Baltimore and Washington DC. The graphic shows the potential hazards for tomorrow with a Slight Risk (left panel) for severe weather and a Slight Risk (right panel) for excessive rainfall. The strongest convection looks to affect the Fredericksburg area after the dinner hour Monday but folks need to be weather aware anytime after lunch tomorrow. Thermometers will again climb to the 90 degree mark during the afternoon.
The aforementioned cold front likely will never drop south of Fredericksburg thanks to the general west-to-east steering provided by the upper level winds. The combined train of heat and moisture will thus continue this week so expect warm muggy conditions with showers and storms possible each afternoon. And with the continued chances of rain look for the flash flooding potential to increase as the week progresses.