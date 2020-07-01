The heat is on for Fredericksburg as July begins.
Believe it or not 2020 is now half over, with today – Wednesday July 1st - marking the beginning of the second half. Per climate data this is the hottest month of the year in Fredericksburg and temperature forecasts for the next several days bear that out. Through the beginning of next week, area thermometers look to top 90 degrees (F) every day. And if that isn’t warm enough check out the left graphic panel which indicates the potential for even hotter conditions through mid-month.
Meanwhile, temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 90s around the area. In addition the right graphic panel shows a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms today across the eastern half of the Fredericksburg vicinity. An upper level disturbance spinning around a cutoff upper level low parked over New England will help fuel storms later this morning into the afternoon hours.
Damaging straight line winds are possible from these storms in addition to heavy rain and the always dangerous lightning. Folks need to keep those weather warning sources (NOAA weather radio, local TV/radio, smartphone apps, etc) close at hand. If a storm approaches your location take shelter.
Thursday looks dry but still hot for Fredericksburg, starting out with areas of fog likely in spots which see rain today. A northerly breeze won’t do much to cool things down tomorrow as afternoon highs will likely be a degree or two warmer than today. Dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 will push the heat index into the upper 90s both today and tomorrow, but on Friday that parameter could touch triple digits. Heat safety precautions will be needed especially for the holiday weekend.
In Friday’s blogpost, we’ll take a look at how weather conditions could affect any fireworks displays still planned for Independence Day celebrations. Meanwhile, think cool thoughts and keep an eye on the sky later today!
