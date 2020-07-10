A tropical near miss and a couple of not-so-cold fronts means the heat stays on in Fredericksburg.
Any potential cooling effect from the clouds and rain of the latest tropical system didn’t materialize yesterday nor will it today (Friday). Instead, the track of Tropical Storm Fay is well east of where it appeared it might be earlier this week. Today’s weather in Fredericksburg will again feature high temperatures in the low 90s (F) with very sticky humidity and only slight chances of showers or storms.
The more easterly track of Fay also means that the increasingly dry conditions locally won’t improve much this weekend since the tropical rains will stay along and east of the Chesapeake Bay. Meanwhile, the graphic is from the latest Drought Monitor for Virginia. The lone area with an “Abnormally Dry” shading is over – you guessed it – Fredericksburg and vicinity.
Saturday and then late Sunday evening will both bring “cold” fronts that won’t cool anything down. Temperatures each day will top out in the mid-90s with dew points remaining at or above 70 degrees, with the combination resulting in heat indices over 100. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each weekend day but will be widely scattered, bringing very little relief from the sauna-like conditions.
The ongoing heat wave will hang around for quite a while with afternoon temperatures rising close to triple digit temperatures late next week as the current heat dome over the center of the nation extends its influence eastward. Aside from any more tropical systems, a truly soil-enriching rainfall will be scarce in and around Fredericksburg for much of July. The current dry conditions will progress toward true drought as this month marches on.
