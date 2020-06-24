A bit more comfortable midweek lies ahead for Fredericksburg area folks.
A “cold” front squeezed across I-95 very early this Wednesday morning with its chief attribute being drier air bound for the Fredericksburg area. Dew points – the true measure of humidity - will drop 10+ degrees from yesterday’s sticky 70s (F) to a much more comfortable 60 degrees by this afternoon. Local thermometers will still rise into the upper 80s but the outdoors will feel much better today.
That boundary will hang up across the Tidewater area, the final resting place of most Virginia summertime cold fronts. A “wrinkle” of weak low pressure then looks to form along it overnight. That will toss some clouds and perhaps a few showers back into Fredericksburg and vicinity by the wee hours tomorrow morning. Thursday itself will be partly sunny with highs again in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is also possible tomorrow afternoon.
Meanwhile, the fourth named Atlantic basin tropical system – Dolly – developed well out over the Atlantic as shown on the graphic. It’ll remain a “fish storm” (only bothering the fishes) and has already weakened to a tropical depression as it moved over cooler north Atlantic waters. Near-term tropical development in the Caribbean and western Atlantic will be inhibited by a strong Saharan Air Layer, essentially a dust storm of Saharan origin spreading westward from Africa. There will be little effect on humans at the surface here in Fredericksburg (most of the dust will be well above ground level). However, there may be some spectacular sunrises and sunsets as a result!
By Friday, it just looks hot and sticky again, starting another stretch of 90+ degree daily highs. Storm chances look to remain low until Sunday afternoon. We’ll take a closer look at the weekend weather in Friday’s Weather Blog post.
