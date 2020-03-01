The chill departs just as March begins in Fredericksburg.
The cold air mass which brought a brief reminder of winter to Fredericksburg has moved off the East Coast along with its parent long wave trough this – Sunday – morning. The remnants of the recent chill resulted in low temperatures of 20, 18, and 21 degrees (F) respectively at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington. Meanwhile today will usher in March like a lamb with sunny skies, lighter winds, and afternoon highs in the low 50s, just about average for the beginning of this month.
However per much of this winter of 2019-2020 the warmer conditions of the upcoming week will also feature more clouds and rain for Fredericksburg and vicinity. Monday morning looks to bring partial sunshine before the next storm system approaches with a chance of showers arriving after lunch. Temperatures, however, will climb to the low 60s Monday afternoon as gusty southwest breezes pump warm moist Gulf of Mexico air into the region.
The graphic shows the expected precipitation accumulations through next Sunday morning. The path of upcoming low pressure systems (added in via the black arrows) is obvious. The highest rain totals track east across the Gulf Coast states and then northeastward just off the East Coast. Fredericksburg lies just outside this path so it won’t be quite as wet here as further south where flooding will likely be a concern this week.
A peek at long range model solutions shows a brief cool down again next weekend. Will that spell the last chilly gasp of this warmer-than-average winter for Fredericksburg? Could be, but we'll have to wait and see.
