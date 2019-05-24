So what will the Memorial Day weekend weather be like for Fredericksburg and vicinity?
Yesterday’s squall line blasted through the DC metro region leaving behind a number of wind damage reports (blue dots on graphic) and even an EF-1 tornado (red dot) in Columbia MD. The Fredericksburg area didn’t escape the storm’s wrath as represented by blue dots in Stafford and Caroline counties. The squall line formed as outflow winds pushing out ahead of a decaying mesoscale convective system – or MCS – crossed the Appalachian mountains and plowed into the steamy air across the northern half of Virginia.
Today – Friday – will feature above average afternoon temperatures, but the humidity will be less oppressive than yesterday. A “cold” front perched across the very northern tip of the Old Dominion as I write this will slide south of Fredericksburg today bringing less humid air with it. Sunny skies will be the rule and westerly winds behind the boundary will still create peak afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s (via the downsloping effect), but it’ll feel more bearable today.
Saturday morning of this holiday weekend will dawn with temperatures near 60 degrees in the Fredericksburg vicinity with thermometers rising to the mid-80s during the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will prevail until tomorrow evening when that “cold” front retreats northeastward as a warm front. A few showers and thunderstorms could result as this boundary passes back through the region but nothing severe is expected locally. Sunday will then feature more heat and humidity with highs soaring into the low 90s and a couple of popup storms possible.
Monday will have a better chance of storms as another “cold” front approaches the area. Those solemn Memorial Day remembrances during the morning will likely stay dry but the afternoon may bring wet and windy conditions so be prepared.
