Fredericksburg’s holiday weekend will feature clouds and showers with some sunshine mixed in.
The graphic shows the visible satellite view at 8 a.m. this – Friday – morning. The pesky cutoff upper level low pressure (red "L") is perched over the Ohio valley while its counterclockwise circulation finally pushed the rainfall out of waterlogged southwest Virginia into the Fredericksburg vicinity. As of the time of this satellite image, the gauge at Shannon Airport had recorded just shy of a half-inch of rain since midnight.
Those showers will spiral north out of the area as Friday morning wears on, ending by the noon hour in and around Fredericksburg. Some peeks of sunshine will slide overhead during the afternoon before another round of showers and possible thunderstorms arrives near sunset. Temperatures today will rise to the upper 70s (F), climbing above the late May average as the Memorial Day weekend begins.
That upper level low will finally begin trundling eastward overnight, with Saturday morning likely starting out foggy given the wet ground and low temperatures nearing the dew point. After more showers during the early morning hours, the rest of the day looks to be partly sunny with afternoon temperatures boosting into the low 80s. Light northwesterly winds will stir the air a bit for what will be a pleasant late May day.
Near nightfall Saturday a “backdoor” cold front will slide through Fredericksburg, pushed southward by a strong high pressure system setting up over New England. That will provide yet another version of a cold air damming wedge on Sunday, with overcast skies and northeasterly breezes providing the evidence of “Da Wedge”. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s, a few degrees below normal for the Memorial Day weekend.
Memorial Day itself looks pleasantly “Mayish” with temperatures nearing 80 degrees and at least partly sunny skies. We’ll take a closer look at the holiday weather in Sunday’s blogpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.